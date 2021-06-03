VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » National News » Man who killed Southern…

Man who killed Southern California deputy had arrest warrant

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 12:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — The man who shot and killed a Southern California sheriff’s deputy after an attempted traffic stop this week in a desert community east of Los Angeles had a warrant out for his arrest, authorities said.

Bilal Winston Shabazz was being sought on a no-bail warrant out of Los Angeles County, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Shabazz, 29, was killed in shootout with deputies near Yucca Valley on Monday.

Shabazz was riding a motorcycle without a license plate when deputies tried to pull him over, sheriff’s officials said. He sped away, ditched the bike and ran into open desert.

As deputies searched the area, the suspect opened fire on them, officials said. Sergeant Dominic Vaca, 43, was shot and died at a hospital.

Deputies eventually found the gunman, who once again started shooting at them. Deputies returned fire and killed the suspect, who was later identified as Shabazz.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, officials said.

A search of court records did not show the crime that Shabazz was wanted for, the San Bernardino Sun newspaper reported Wednesday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

Federal retirement kept dropping in May but backlog still higher than same time in 2020

VA sees trust improve by 24% in five years, thanks to veterans experience effort

State Department seeks largest hiring surge in a decade under Biden budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up