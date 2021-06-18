CORONAVIRUS: Vaccine rates among DC teens | DC is open rally | Will vaccine boosters be necessary? | Area vaccination numbers
Man in prison for Maryland arsons linked to Delaware fires

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 10:55 AM

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (AP) — A man serving time for Maryland arsons is accused of starting fires in two Delaware beach towns last year.

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal announced Thursday that it has obtained warrants for Richard Lodeski of Wilmington for second-degree arson and criminal trespassing.

Officials say federal and state investigators linked Lodeski to a fire that destroyed the Lighthouse restaurant in Dewey Brach when it was under construction and a fire at a vacant Rehoboth Beach building.

Damage in those fires was estimated at just under $1 million.

The News Journal reports that Lodeski is serving time in Maryland after after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree arson.

