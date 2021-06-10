CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's Co. addressing student needs | Renters need to respond to eviction orders | How many in DC have 1 vaccine? | Racial gaps in deaths persist | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » National News » Man gets prison sentence…

Man gets prison sentence for beheading bear on reservation

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 2:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a man to 15 months in prison for killing and then beheading a 700-pound (320-kilogram) black bear on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota.

U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson sentenced 39-year-old James Stimac on Wednesday.

The bear is one of seven clan animals of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa. The tribe doesn’t allow non-Indians to hunt bear on its reservation.

According to prosecutors, Stimac, of Brainerd, Minnesota, isn’t a Red Lake tribal member and entered the reservation without permission in September 2019. He used a compound bow to shoot and kill the bear near the reservation’s garbage dump.

He returned to the dump the next day and posed for photographs with the carcass. He later posted the photos on social media. The bear was too big to move so he sawed its head off and took it to a taxidermist in Ironton to make it into a trophy. He left the remainder of the carcass to rot.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

Data integrity remains an issue for VA, despite improvements

Data remains biggest obstacle to meeting 2023 deadline for TBM

Army needs to take a better look at its lodging privatization places, watchdog says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up