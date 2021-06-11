CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Streeteries to remain open in Montgomery Co. | Va. gets $30.6M from CDC | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Man faces weapons charge linked to Georgia mall shooting

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 6:53 PM

MORROW, Ga. (AP) — Police officers have arrested a 19-year-old Georgia man for illegally possessing a gun in connection with a shooting Thursday at a suburban Atlanta mall.

A shouting match led to dozens of gunshots and one person wounded Thursday in Morrow at Southlake Mall.

Morrow police said Friday that they charged Cody Wilson of Dallas, Georgia, with illegal possession of a gun by a convicted felon. Wilson was booked Thursday and remained jailed Friday without bail in Clayton County on the felony charge, according to jail records. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could speak for him.

The wounded man, shot in the thigh, hasn’t been identified. He remained hospitalized Friday but is expected to recover. Morrow police spokesman Sgt. Eli Skelton said authorities aren’t releasing his name because he may have been involved in the shooting. Skelton said Thursday that police believe multiple people fired guns in the mall parking lot.

Police had detained seven people for questioning immediately following the shooting. Skelton said more people could be charged.

Paramedics treated three people for anxiety attacks after the shooting, and many other shoppers said there were frightening moments during the gunfire.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

