List of winners at the 2021 CMT Music Awards

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 10:40 PM

A list of winners at the 2021 CMT Music Awards, held Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

— Video of the year: Carrie Underwood and John Legend, “Hallelujah”

— Female video of the year: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

— Male video of the year: Kane Brown, “Worship You”

— Duo/group video of the year: Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

— Breakthrough video of the year: Dylan Scott, “Nobody”

— Collaborative video of the year: Chris Young and Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

— CMT performance of the year: Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey, “The Other Girl” (from the 2020 CMT Music Awards)

— Best family feature: Taylor Swift, “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)”

— CMT Equal Play Award: Linda Martell

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

