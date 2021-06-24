CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Volunteers reflect on mass vaccination effects | To-go cocktails continue in Va. | Charles Co. schools mask update | Track the region's vaccine progress
Lawmakers pass bill requiring cash bail for more crimes

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 6:58 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers have given final approval to legislation requiring more people charged with serious crimes to pay cash bail in order to be released from custody pending trial.

The House voted 32-to-8 for the bill on Thursday. It cleared the Senate less than half an hour later on a 19-2 vote.

The bill establishes secured cash bail as the baseline to be used by judges in determining pretrial release conditions for defendants charged with any of 38 specified offenses.

They include the most serious violent felonies, certain gun crimes, sex crimes involving children and some domestic violence offenses.

