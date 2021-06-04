CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » National News » Judge upholds sentence for…

Judge upholds sentence for criminal kicked by officer

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A habitual criminal who made headlines after being kicked in the face by a police officer has lost a bid to have his prison sentence reduced.

A judge ruled Friday that Lateef Dickerson had failed to demonstrate any reason to consider his request. Dickerson was sentenced to 10 years in 2016 for possession of a gun by a person prohibited.

He argued that his incarceration amounts to “cruel and unusual punishment” because of the coronavirus.

Dickerson received $300,000 in 2015 to settle a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union filed on his behalf after he suffered a broken jaw when the officer kicked him.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

Congress has concerns about Air Force cuts to legacy systems to save money

DoD calls for whole-of-government effort to improve critical supply chains

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up