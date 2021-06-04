Judge upholds sentence for criminal kicked by officer

A habitual criminal who made headlines after being kicked in the face by a police officer has lost a bid to have his prison sentence reduced.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A habitual criminal who made headlines after being kicked in the face by a police officer has lost a bid to have his prison sentence reduced.

A judge ruled Friday that Lateef Dickerson had failed to demonstrate any reason to consider his request. Dickerson was sentenced to 10 years in 2016 for possession of a gun by a person prohibited.

He argued that his incarceration amounts to “cruel and unusual punishment” because of the coronavirus.

Dickerson received $300,000 in 2015 to settle a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union filed on his behalf after he suffered a broken jaw when the officer kicked him.

