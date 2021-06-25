CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » National News » Judge rejects former Officer…

Judge rejects former Officer Derek Chauvin’s bid for a new trial in the death of George Floyd

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 11:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Judge rejects former Officer Derek Chauvin’s bid for a new trial in the death of George Floyd.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS 'put its thumb on the scale' awarding delivery vehicle contract, vendor tells court

Is IPv6 like the oil crisis of the 1970s? Much ado about nothing

Cyber EO's software 'ingredients' initiative moves toward initial publication

OMB plummets in Best Places to Work rankings

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up