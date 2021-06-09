CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Home » National News » Indiana Pacers fire Nate…

Indiana Pacers fire Nate Bjorkgren after team misses playoffs in his only season as coach

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 1:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers fire Nate Bjorkgren after team misses playoffs in his only season as coach.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | NBA News | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

What's taking so long for the Army to update its on-base lodging?

Military spouses now have new ways to find careers through DoD and USO

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up