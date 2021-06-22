CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | Fairfax Co. schools to have few COVID-19 restrictions | States hesitate on vaccine verification | DC region's vaccine progress
Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa wins Republican mayoral primary in New York City

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 10:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa wins Republican mayoral primary in New York City.

