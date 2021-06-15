FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
Home » National News » Former NFL player, Wisconsin…

Former NFL player, Wisconsin star is accused of assault

The Associated Press

June 15, 2021, 2:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A former NFL player and University of Wisconsin football star is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl.

Thomas Allen Burke, 44, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in St. Louis County, Minnesota. According to a criminal complaint, the child told her mother in February that Burke had assaulted her on numerous occasions.

Burke, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, waived extradition to Minnesota following his arrest Friday. He was held in the St. Louis County Jail on $100,000 bail. He posted bail and was released Monday, according to jail staff.

A criminal complaint said Burke denied the accusation. Minnesota’s Court Information Office said Tuesday that Burke does not yet have an attorney.

Burke was a defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals from 1999 to 2002. He was inducted into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame last year after playing for the Badgers from 1995 to 1998, when he set the Big Ten record for most sacks in a single season with 22.

He was a member of the Badgers’ 1998 Big Ten championship team that won the 1999 Rose Bowl.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Burke’s Big Ten record for sacks in a single season was 22, not 31.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | NFL News | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal CISO DeRusha: FISMA report details a key part of cyber roadmap

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up