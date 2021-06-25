CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » National News » Floyd girlfriend seeks 'evening…

Floyd girlfriend seeks ‘evening of nonviolence’ in Minnesota

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 6:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

George Floyd’s girlfriend called for an “evening of nonviolence” Friday in Minneapolis after a judge sentenced former police Officer Derek Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in prison for Floyd’s murder.

Courteney Ross said Floyd “will always be mine, he will always be the love of my life.”

“I’m not calling for an evening of peace, but I am calling for an evening of nonviolence,” Ross said. “If you are using Floyd’s name in any way to promote that, that is not what he was about. You knew him. He was about peace, love, inclusiveness and helping people.”

She said that she was praying for a “nonviolent evening” in Minneapolis. “You can still fight. Come with us.”

__

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OMB plummets in Best Places to Work rankings

USPS 'put its thumb on the scale' awarding delivery vehicle contract, vendor tells court

FLRA again sides with union on decision reinstating certain VA employees

OMB memo tells agencies to back up future budget requests with evidence

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up