First bipartisan report on Jan. 6 attack at Capitol finds broad failures of government, military and law enforcement The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — First bipartisan report on Jan. 6 attack at Capitol finds broad failures of government, military and law…

WASHINGTON (AP) — First bipartisan report on Jan. 6 attack at Capitol finds broad failures of government, military and law enforcement. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.