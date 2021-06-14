Feds say former candidate threatened wife’s divorce lawyer

Federal authorities say a former Delaware political candidate who ran for governor and U.S. Senate mailed death threats to a lawyer representing his wife in a divorce case.

Court records unsealed Monday indicate that Michael Protack mailed a death threat to Patrick Boyer in January and later sent a letter containing a graphic image of a mutilated body.

Protack was indicted last week on two counts of mailing threatening communications.

Protack sought the GOP gubernatorial nomination in 2004 and 2008 and narrowly lost a 2006 U.S. Senate primary.

He did not immediately respond to email and phone messages Monday.

