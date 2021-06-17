CORONAVIRUS: Va. pharmacies expand hours | 70% over 30 vaccinated | COVID-19's delta variant | Pandemic shifts space priorities | Area vaccination numbers
Home » National News » Federal park system along…

Federal park system along Chattahoochee River has new leader

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 7:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area has a new superintendent.

Ann Honious will lead the park that’s made up of more than a dozen recreation areas in metro Atlanta, the National Park Service announced this week.

Honious served as the park’s acting superintendent for eight months in 2020, the park service said. She will begin the permanent role on Aug. 1.

Honious has been deputy superintendent for National Capital Park-East, where she was responsible for operations at several parks in the Washington, D.C. area. She’s also been chief of interpretation and resource management for Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis. Before that, Honious served 15 years at Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historic Site in Ohio.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | National News

Did DHS ‘go rogue’ with FirstSource III solicitation?

USPS career executive who led pandemic response task force to retire this summer

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

Military leaders push back on taking crimes out of chain of command

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up