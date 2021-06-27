CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden says US 'coming back together' | When relief measures expire | WH to boost response in hot spots | DC-region vaccine data
FBI: Agent shot, wounded while helping police in Mississippi

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 12:31 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An FBI special agent has been shot and wounded in Jackson, Mississippi, and is expected to survive the injury, authorities said.

The agent from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson field office was shot Saturday night, Jackson police spokesman Sam Brown told The Clarion Ledger. More information about the shooting will be released later, Brown said.

The agent’s condition is not “life-threatening,” and has been released from a hospital, FBI spokesman Brett Carr said Sunday.

The agent was assisting Jackson police when the gunfire happened, Carr said.

Few other details were released on Sunday.

