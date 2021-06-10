CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Delaware Senate OKs bill on cash bail, sends it to the House

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 6:03 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s state Senate has approved a bill requiring more people charged with crimes to pay cash bail in order to be released from custody pending trial.

The legislation approved Thursday establishes secured cash bail as the baseline to be used by judges in determining pretrial release conditions for people charged with 38 specific offenses.

The Senate also passed legislation revising the standard under which the use of force by police officers or others is justified under Delaware law.

The bill requires that a person’s belief that force is necessary to protect himself or others must be “reasonable.”

