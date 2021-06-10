Delaware Senate OKs bill on cash bail, sends it to the House

Delaware’s state Senate has approved a bill requiring more people charged with crimes to pay cash bail in order to be released from custody pending trial.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s state Senate has approved a bill requiring more people charged with crimes to pay cash bail in order to be released from custody pending trial.

The legislation approved Thursday establishes secured cash bail as the baseline to be used by judges in determining pretrial release conditions for people charged with 38 specific offenses.

The Senate also passed legislation revising the standard under which the use of force by police officers or others is justified under Delaware law.

The bill requires that a person’s belief that force is necessary to protect himself or others must be “reasonable.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.