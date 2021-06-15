Delaware Senate gives final approval to 2 gun-control bills

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Senate has given final approval to a bill outlawing homemade “ghost guns” that don’t have serial numbers.

Lawmakers on Tuesday also approved legislation criminalizing the purchase or possession of a gun by people in certain categories.

Those include anyone against whom an abuse-protection order has been issued or for whom an arrest warrant has been issued, as well as those indicted of any felony or any misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

The Democrat-led Senate voted mostly along party lines to approve the bills. They now go to Democratic Gov. John Carney, who is expected to sign them.

