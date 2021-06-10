Delaware man charged with murder in fiery crash last year

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Wilmington man with murder in connection with a fiery crash on Interstate…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Authorities have charged a Wilmington man with murder in connection with a fiery crash on Interstate 495 more than a year ago. State police say 47-year-old George Smith 3rd, was arrested Wednesday. He is charged with second-degree murder, reckless endangering, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and speeding. Smith was taken to prison with bond set at more than $1 million cash. Investigators say 52-year-old Melanie Toto’s car was rear-ended by Smith in May 2020. The crash ruptured the gas tank of Toto’s car and left her trapped in the burning vehicle.

