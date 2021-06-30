Delaware lawmakers wrap up legislative session

Delaware lawmakers on Wednesday agreed to dole out $63 million in taxpayer money to community organizations, nonprofit groups and volunteer fire companies.

Passage of the annual grants package was one of the final acts of this year’s legislative session.

Earlier Wednesday, Democratic Gov. John Carney signed record-high operating and capital budgets for the fiscal year starting Thursday.

The House and Senate met in chambers Wednesday afternoon before adjourning for several hours.

They were to reconvene online shortly before midnight to carry the session into the new fiscal year for technical reasons but weren’t expected to conduct any further business.

