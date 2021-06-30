Coronavirus News: Delta variant is COVID 'on steroids,' expert says | Global deaths hit 4 million | What precautions should I take at hotels? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » National News » Delaware lawmakers wrap up…

Delaware lawmakers wrap up legislative session

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 4:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers on Wednesday agreed to dole out $63 million in taxpayer money to community organizations, nonprofit groups and volunteer fire companies.

Passage of the annual grants package was one of the final acts of this year’s legislative session.

Earlier Wednesday, Democratic Gov. John Carney signed record-high operating and capital budgets for the fiscal year starting Thursday.

The House and Senate met in chambers Wednesday afternoon before adjourning for several hours.

They were to reconvene online shortly before midnight to carry the session into the new fiscal year for technical reasons but weren’t expected to conduct any further business.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Biden's diversity and inclusion EO highlights struggling federal internship program

OMB memo elevates evidence-building as 'need-to-have,' evaluation experts say

Blockchain bill would spur adoption across agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up