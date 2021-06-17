Delaware lawmakers give final approval to $15 minimum wage

The Democrat-led state House has voted along party lines to give final approval to a bill raising Delaware’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Democrat-led state House has voted along party lines to give final approval to a bill raising Delaware’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

Democrats approved the measure Thursday after defeating half a dozen Republican amendments.

They also rejected a proposal by one of their own party members to delay each of the annual wage increases for one year for businesses employing 20 or fewer workers.

The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney.

It was one of the legislative priorities for several left-leaning progressives who were elected to the General Assembly last year.

