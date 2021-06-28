Coronavirus News: Experts warn of variant 'breeding grounds' | Virus worries rise in Japan ahead of Olympics | Biden: COVID not yet finished | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » National News » Deaths of 3 young…

Deaths of 3 young children under investigation as suspicious

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 11:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating three young children’s deaths in Southern California as suspicious and their mother was detained for questioning on Monday.

The children, two boys and a girl who are all under 3 years old, were found inside a bedroom in their East Los Angeles home around 12:45 p.m. after a family member called for help, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Chuck Calderaro. They were not breathing and efforts to revive them were not successful.

Their 28-year-old mother is being questioned, Calderaro said. Other people who were in the home at the time and may have seen what occurred will also be interviewed. The children’s father was not there at the time.

Calderaro said it was not immediately clear what caused the deaths and autopsies will be conducted. There were “no obvious signs” of how they died, he said.

Preliminary information revealed no prior reports of abuse or child neglect at the home, the sheriff’s department said.

Their deaths come after a mother was arrested in the deaths of her three children in April in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Soldiers' shirts may be the next thing connected to the internet

Pentagon cancels JEDI Cloud contract after years of contentious litigation

Air Mobility Command learns to provide support ‘at the speed of data’

CISA sees zero trust adoption coming into focus under cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up