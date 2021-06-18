JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
Home » National News » Danish soccer federation says…

Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 12:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Danish soccer federation says Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

Accounting for big dollars has Treasury embracing AI and machine learning

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up