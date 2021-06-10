CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine requirements for area hospital employees? | Md. numbers hit new lows | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » National News » Culture of Corruption: ex-UAW…

Culture of Corruption: ex-UAW leader gets 28-month sentence

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 10:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Former United Auto Workers president Gary Jones was sentenced to 28 months in prison for scheming to embezzle hundreds of thousands of dollars in union dues.

U.S. District Judge Paul Borman in Detroit sentenced the 64-year-old Jones on Thursday.

Though federal sentencing guidelines would have allowed for a 46- to 57-month sentence, prosecutors asked for a lesser penalty citing Jones’ acceptance of responsibility and cooperation in a wide-ranging federal corruption probe of the union.

But they also said the sentence should be stiff enough to deter future corruption.

Jones’ lawyer also cited the cooperation with prosecutors and said most of the crimes happened before Jones was named president.

Jones apologized to the court, the union and his family, saying he had failed them.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

DoD calls for whole-of-government effort to improve critical supply chains

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

Financial management workforce to get boost from new learning portal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up