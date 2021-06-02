Collision on Aisle 5: Jury to decide Tastykake grocery crash

A Delaware judge says a jury must decide whether a grocery store should be held liable for a collision between a vendor’s snack food cart and a shopper riding an electric scooter.

The judge on Wednesday refused to grant summary judgment in favor of Acme Markets in a lawsuit stemming from the 2016 accident.

Court records indicate that a man was using an electric shopping cart scooter at an Acme store when it collided with a large cart of Tastykake snack cakes being pushed by an employee of a third-party vendor stocking the shelves.

