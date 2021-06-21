CORONAVIRUS: Md., Va. celebrate milestones | Biden outlines vaccine plan | MARC Train to resume full service in August | Area vaccination numbers
Chief: Prognosis for Wichita officer who was shot improves

The Associated Press

June 21, 2021, 6:09 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer who was shot during the weekend is in critical but stable condition and his prognosis is improving, Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said Monday.

The officer, a five-year veteran of the department, was shot in the head and legs Saturday night by a man who died when officers returned fire, police said.

The officer’s family has asked that no personal information about him be released, Ramsay said.

Officers who were sent to check on a woman and her daughter Saturday night found the woman’s boyfriend, 28-year-old Tyler Hodge, hiding in a shed in her backyard, police said.

Deputy Police Chief Jose Salcido said Hodge ignored commands to drop the weapon and fired 18 times.

Police returned fire, and Hodge was struck once, killing him, KSNW reported.

Ramsay said nine people were injured in seven shootings in Wichita over the weekend.

“I really feel, and chiefs around the country are all saying the same thing, that something has happened societally that is causing people to immediately resort to solving conflict through the use of guns,” Ramsay said. “It is impacting not only our city but the rest of the country and it is very concerning.”

