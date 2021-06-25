CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Home » National News » Chauvin prosecutor tells judge…

Chauvin prosecutor tells judge that Floyd was tortured

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 3:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A prosecutor told the judge at Derek Chauvin’s sentencing Friday that the former Minneapolis police officer should face a maximum sentence because he violated an officer’s most important job by failing to provide for George Floyd’s care while trying to take him into custody.

Chauvin was being sentenced on a second-degree murder charge in the May 25, 2020 death of the Black man under the officer’s knee.

“This case was about Derek Chauvin disregarding all that training he received and assaulting Mr. Floyd until he suffocated to death,” prosecutor Matthew Frank said.

He told Judge Peter Cahill that “torture is the right word” to describe how Floyd died.

“And it’s a real simple mantra, easy thing to remember,” Frank said. “You’re going to take custody of somebody, you have to provide care. You have to do it in a caring way. You can’t simply disregard their care. Mr. Chauvin abused his position of trust and authority as a police officer by doing just that, just disregarding all his training.”

__

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Biden at last announces two MSPB nominees, enough to restore a quorum

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up