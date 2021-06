WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey, who defended O.J. Simpson, Patty Hearst, alleged Boston Strangler, dies at…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey, who defended O.J. Simpson, Patty Hearst, alleged Boston Strangler, dies at 87.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.