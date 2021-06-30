CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
California mother charged with murdering her 3 children

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 3:54 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An East Los Angeles woman was charged Wednesday with killing her three children, including a baby, earlier this week.

Sandra Chico, 28, was expected to appear in court to be arraigned on three counts each of murder and assault on a child causing death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The children were found dead in a bedroom of their home on Monday. Authorities have said there were no obvious signs of trauma, and the prosecution statement did not specify the cause of death.

Chico was initially detained, and authorities announced her arrest on Tuesday. It’s not known if she has an attorney.

The coroner’s office identified the children as Mia Camila Rodriguez, 4, and her brothers Mason Mateo Rodriguez, 3, and Milan Mateas Rodriguez, who was 1 month old.

