Bikers dead after hit by oncoming van in no-passing zone

TOWNSEND, Del. (AP) — State police say a motorcyclist and his passenger are dead after their bike was hit by a van in northern Delaware.

Authorities say the collision happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Green Giant Road near Townsend.

A 68-year-old Middletown man and a 63-year-old female passenger from Middletown were traveling westbound on a Harley-Davidson.

Police say an 18-year-old man driving a Chrysler van eastbound crossed over the solid double-yellow line in a no-passing zone to pass another vehicle and hit the front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital. The van driver was not injured.

