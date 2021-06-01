VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Bikers dead after hit by oncoming van in no-passing zone

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 1:25 PM

TOWNSEND, Del. (AP) — State police say a motorcyclist and his passenger are dead after their bike was hit by a van in northern Delaware.

Authorities say the collision happened about 9:30 p.m. Monday on Green Giant Road near Townsend.

A 68-year-old Middletown man and a 63-year-old female passenger from Middletown were traveling westbound on a Harley-Davidson.

Police say an 18-year-old man driving a Chrysler van eastbound crossed over the solid double-yellow line in a no-passing zone to pass another vehicle and hit the front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital. The van driver was not injured.

