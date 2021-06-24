CORONAVIRUS: Life expectancy drops | Vaccine clinics in Howard Co. | Why vaccine goal will be missed | Vaccine rates among DC teens | Area vaccination numbers
Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for 30 days

The Associated Press

June 24, 2021, 10:10 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has extended the nationwide ban on evictions for 30 days to help tenants who are unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extended the evictions moratorium until July 31. It had been scheduled to end June 30.

The White House had acknowledged Wednesday that the emergency pandemic protection will have to end at some point. The trick is devising the right sort of off-ramp to make the transition without massive social upheaval.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the separate bans on evictions for renters and mortgage holders were “always intended to be temporary.”

