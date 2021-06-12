CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 4:59 AM

JUNE 5 – 11, 2021

From the first day of China’s national college entrance exams, to a war-caused famine in Ethiopia, to a Baghdad kite festival, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

