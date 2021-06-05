CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 2:32 AM

MAY 29 – JUNE 4, 2021

With commemorations for the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, a transparent “Sky Pool” in London and a cloudburst in Tibet, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

