AP Top U.S. News at 11:04 p.m. EDT

Juneteenth, recalling end of slavery, is marked across US
Driver crashes into crowd at Pride parade in Florida; 1 dead
Amid reform movement, some GOP states give police more power
‘Protected them to death’: Elder-care COVID rules under fire
Major damage to Alabama mobile home park amid tropical storm
Driver rams cyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6
Memphis erases Confederate general from its public spaces
Declaration of Juneteenth holiday sparks scramble in states
Bidens’ older dog, Champ, has died; German shepherd was 13
AP-NORC poll: Many Americans resuming pre-virus activities
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.