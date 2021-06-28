Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Arlington Public Library update | Crowds set pandemic record on Metro | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 12:00 AM

Crews spend 5th day atop shaky pile of collapsed concrete

Northwest US faces hottest day of intense heat wave

Danny weakens to a tropical depression, heavy rains continue

Amish put faith in God’s will and herd immunity over vaccine

Driven by pandemic, Venezuelans uproot again to come to US

Mayor: Child alone outside collapse site brings tragedy home

Despite warning, town deemed condo building in ‘good shape’

‘He’d like to murder me,’ estranged Durst brother testifies

US: Big drop in migrant kids at largest emergency shelter

California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

