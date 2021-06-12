JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
AP Top U.S. News at 9:54 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

Travel rebound: 2 million people go through US airports

Rash of mass shootings stirs US fears heading into summer

As virus cases wane, governors weigh ending emergency orders

Victims of Pulse nightclub massacre remembered 5 years later

AMA doctors meet amid vocal backlash over racial equity plan

Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14

Teachers wary of new laws limiting instruction on race

Winning auction bid to fly in space with Jeff Bezos: $28M

Court documents: Yale grad student was shot at close range

Pulitzers honor coronavirus pandemic, US protest coverage

