AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 12:00 AM

Another COVID side effect: Many kids head to summer school

States rebound from bleak forecasts to pass record budgets

Virginia court to hear challenges to removal of Lee statue

Maine’s blueberry crop faces climate change peril

Oldest male chimpanzee in US dies at San Francisco zoo

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Evers launches bid for second term

Justice Dept. says it’ll no longer seize reporters’ records

Cleared Chicago priest holds first Mass since reinstatement

Global war on ransomware? Hurdles hinder the US response

Pipeline foes gear up for large northern Minnesota protests

