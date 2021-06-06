AP Top U.S. News at 11:56 p.m. EDT

Another COVID side effect: Many kids head to summer school
States rebound from bleak forecasts to pass record budgets
Virginia court to hear challenges to removal of Lee statue
Maine’s blueberry crop faces climate change peril
Oldest male chimpanzee in US dies at San Francisco zoo
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Evers launches bid for second term
Justice Dept. says it’ll no longer seize reporters’ records
Cleared Chicago priest holds first Mass since reinstatement
Global war on ransomware? Hurdles hinder the US response
Pipeline foes gear up for large northern Minnesota protests
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.