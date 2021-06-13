AP Top U.S. News at 5:46 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Exodus of election officials raises concerns of partisanship As COVID-19 cases wane, vaccine-lagging areas still see risk Travel rebound: 2…

Exodus of election officials raises concerns of partisanship As COVID-19 cases wane, vaccine-lagging areas still see risk Travel rebound: 2 million people go through US airports Justices consider Harvard case on race in college admissions Schools across US brace for surge of kindergartners in fall Southern Baptists meet amid controversy over leaked letters Rash of mass shootings stirs US fears heading into summer As virus cases wane, governors weigh ending emergency orders GOP ramps up misleading attack on Democrats’ policing policy Judge tosses hospital workers’ vaccine requirement challenge Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.