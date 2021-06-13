JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 5:46 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 13, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Exodus of election officials raises concerns of partisanship

As COVID-19 cases wane, vaccine-lagging areas still see risk

Travel rebound: 2 million people go through US airports

Justices consider Harvard case on race in college admissions

Schools across US brace for surge of kindergartners in fall

Southern Baptists meet amid controversy over leaked letters

Rash of mass shootings stirs US fears heading into summer

As virus cases wane, governors weigh ending emergency orders

GOP ramps up misleading attack on Democrats’ policing policy

Judge tosses hospital workers’ vaccine requirement challenge

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

Federal CISO DeRusha: FISMA report details a key part of cyber roadmap

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up