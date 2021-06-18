CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
AP Top U.S. News at 9:39 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 18, 2021, 12:00 AM

Declaration of Juneteenth holiday sparks scramble in states

AP-NORC poll: Many Americans resuming pre-virus activities

19-year-old accused of firing at people across Phoenix area

Western heat wave threatens health in vulnerable communities

Biden’s silence on executions adds to death penalty disarray

MOVE’s ‘Minister of Confrontation,’ Consuewella Africa, dies

Biden objects to raising gas tax to pay for infrastructure

Judge rules for Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships

Searchers comb river after 3 tubers die, 2 disappear at dam

Las Vegas pushes land swap to balance growth, conservation

