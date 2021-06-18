AP Top U.S. News at 9:39 p.m. EDT

Declaration of Juneteenth holiday sparks scramble in states
AP-NORC poll: Many Americans resuming pre-virus activities
19-year-old accused of firing at people across Phoenix area
Western heat wave threatens health in vulnerable communities
Biden’s silence on executions adds to death penalty disarray
MOVE’s ‘Minister of Confrontation,’ Consuewella Africa, dies
Biden objects to raising gas tax to pay for infrastructure
Judge rules for Florida on CDC order blocking cruise ships
Searchers comb river after 3 tubers die, 2 disappear at dam
Las Vegas pushes land swap to balance growth, conservation
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.