AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 15, 2021, 12:00 AM

US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000, equal to yearly cancer toll

AP: Some stolen US military guns used in violent crimes

‘A summer of freedom’: Vaccine gives new meaning to July 4th

US West swelters in record-busting heat, risking wildfires

AP says it will no longer name suspects in minor crimes

10 California residents get $1.5M richer via vaccine jackpot

Judge OKs $15M settlement over rape of incapacitated woman

Video shows man apologized before Honolulu police shot him

Judge dismisses murder charges against Simone Biles’ brother

US Park service sued after gate kills Ugandan humanitarian

