AP Top U.S. News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 8, 2021, 12:00 AM

Fed lawyers: Trump not liable for ‘crude’ remarks at accuser

Retailers shine a spotlight on Black-owned beauty brands

Jails emptied in the pandemic. Should they stay that way?

Carbon dioxide levels hit 50% higher than preindustrial time

AP Interview: State AG pushes accountability in opioid cases

Rick Warren retiring as lead pastor at California megachurch

Boston police commissioner ousted over domestic abuse claims

US threatens legal action against Texas on shelter closures

Police: 4 people fatally shot in home in Portland, Oregon

Oil pipeline foes protest Enbridge’s Line 3 in Minnesota

