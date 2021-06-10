CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
AP Top U.S. News at 10:58 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 12:00 AM

Food allergies complicate hungry Americans’ search for meals

Schembechler son, players say Michigan coach knew of abuse

Homicides are up, but GOP misleads with claims about blame

Woman: Missouri lawmaker told her to deny allegations

Secret recordings show Southern Baptist dispute on sex abuse

Huma Abedin, longtime Hillary Clinton aide, has book deal

Arizona refurbishes gas chamber in push to resume executions

Poll: Millions in US struggle through life with few to trust

Underground mine vehicle accident in Montana kills 2

Fight over Canadian oil rages on after pipeline’s demise

