AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

‘Our backyard’: Tragedy strikes home for Miami-Dade rescuers
Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
Blackouts in US Northwest due to heat wave, deaths reported
Error mars vote count in NYC mayoral primary
Texas inmate faces execution after killing 3 family members
EXPLAINER: Why and when are companies criminally charged?
Army of volunteers showers first responders with food, water
Minnesota House passes modest police accountability measures
Rental assistance fell victim to politics, bureaucracy
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.