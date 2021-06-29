Coronavirus News: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated | Parts of US where variants could emerge | Md. had second-lowest rate of in-person learning | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 12:00 AM

‘Our backyard’: Tragedy strikes home for Miami-Dade rescuers

Condo board boss warned of worsening damage before collapse

Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim

Blackouts in US Northwest due to heat wave, deaths reported

Error mars vote count in NYC mayoral primary

Texas inmate faces execution after killing 3 family members

EXPLAINER: Why and when are companies criminally charged?

Army of volunteers showers first responders with food, water

Minnesota House passes modest police accountability measures

Rental assistance fell victim to politics, bureaucracy

