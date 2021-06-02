VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:37 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Family: Black students in Washington upset by school project

For Black Voters Matter, the goal is greater community power

A year later, racial reckoning yields uncertainty in giving

Texas push to close shelters for migrant kids alarms groups

Arizona Democratic secretary of state joins governor race

Job dispute led to deadly California fire station shooting

Video: Black man killed by police aimed gun at officer

NASA picks Venus as hot spot for two new robotic missions

Donor: Concerns over Hannah-Jones prompted emails to UNC

California urges EPA to let state set car-emissions standard

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

The improved Technology Modernization Fund needs other reinforcement

These bills would add new responsibilities to agencies, contemplate relocations

VA sees trust improve by 24% in five years, thanks to veterans experience effort

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up