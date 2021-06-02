AP Top U.S. News at 9:37 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Family: Black students in Washington upset by school project For Black Voters Matter, the goal is greater community power A…

Family: Black students in Washington upset by school project For Black Voters Matter, the goal is greater community power A year later, racial reckoning yields uncertainty in giving Texas push to close shelters for migrant kids alarms groups Arizona Democratic secretary of state joins governor race Job dispute led to deadly California fire station shooting Video: Black man killed by police aimed gun at officer NASA picks Venus as hot spot for two new robotic missions Donor: Concerns over Hannah-Jones prompted emails to UNC California urges EPA to let state set car-emissions standard Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.