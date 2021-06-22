CORONAVIRUS: Md., Va. celebrate milestones | Biden outlines vaccine plan | MARC Train to resume full service in August | Area vaccination numbers
AP Top U.S. News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 22, 2021, 12:00 AM

Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic

US official to address legacy of Indigenous boarding schools

Amid clamor to increase prescribed burns, obstacles await

US hits encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots

Iran’s election unsettles Biden’s hope for a nuclear deal

AP PHOTOS: For Calif. COVID nurses, past and present collide

Youth home exec says ‘words cannot explain’ Alabama crash

Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage

Driver who rammed bicyclists in Arizona race has DUI history

EXPLAINER: Ranked choice voting gets big test in NYC

