AP Top U.S. News at 11:07 p.m. EDT

AP: Louisiana police unit probed over Black driver arrests
US deaths from heart disease and diabetes climbed amid COVID
Keystone XL pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit
Nominee to oversee Indigenous affairs has widespread support
Military relieves general of duties, cites tank sinking
DNA, forensic genealogy close 65-year-old double homicide
Florida reverses itself, will allow rainbow bridge lighting
Police say nearly 250 arrested in Minnesota pipeline protest
Wedding boom is on in the US as vendors scramble to keep up
EXPLAINER: The US investigation into COVID-19 origins
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.