VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:42 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Despite vaccines, nursing homes struggle with outbreaks

Son’s grief, guilt become tribute honoring COVID-19 victims

Hundreds gather at historic Tulsa church’s prayer wall

Firefighter kills colleague, wounds another at fire station

Top journal editor to resign in fallout over racism podcast

California eyes shuttered malls, stores for new housing

Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins US House race in New Mexico

‘Still on the farm’: NY State Police struggles to diversify

Phoenix police officer dies in crash with red-light runner

Chauvin makes appearance on federal charges in Floyd’s death

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

These bills would add new responsibilities to agencies, contemplate relocations

Rocket delivery service might be coming to an Air Force near you

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up