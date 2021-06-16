CORONAVIRUS: Md., Va. celebrate milestones | Biden outlines vaccine plan | MARC Train to resume full service in August | Area vaccination numbers
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:58 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 16, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Black community has new option for health care: the church

Vaccine effort turns into slog as infectious variant spreads

Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

Prosecutors: New trial not merited for ex-cop in Floyd death

Heat wave grips US West amid fear of a new, hotter normal

Giuliani gets first shot at excluding materials from raids

Man arrested in San Francisco stabbing of Asian woman

Prosecutors seek ‘very substantial’ prison time for Avenatti

Latinas left workforce at highest rate, see slow recovery

US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Adieu to CVR, the platform that taught DoD how to act as an IT enterprise

New Pentagon strategy for overseas cloud appears to back away from JEDI vision

DeRusha’s top priorities: FISMA modernization, cyber EO deadlines

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up