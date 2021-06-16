AP Top U.S. News at 11:58 p.m. EDT

Black community has new option for health care: the church
Vaccine effort turns into slog as infectious variant spreads
Congress approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Prosecutors: New trial not merited for ex-cop in Floyd death
Heat wave grips US West amid fear of a new, hotter normal
Giuliani gets first shot at excluding materials from raids
Man arrested in San Francisco stabbing of Asian woman
Prosecutors seek ‘very substantial’ prison time for Avenatti
Latinas left workforce at highest rate, see slow recovery
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.