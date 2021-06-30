Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. leaders on vaccines | WHO: COVID has killed over 4 million | NYC honors essential workers | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
AP Top U.S. News at 11:30 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

Latest victims in condo tower collapse include 2 children

Bill Cosby freed from prison, his sex conviction overturned

Hundreds of deaths could be linked to Northwest heat wave

Actor Allison Mack gets 3 years in NXIVM sex-slave case

Latest reopenings mark return to business in mainland US

EXPLAINER: Why Bill Cosby’s conviction was overturned

UNC trustees OK tenure for journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones

Wyoming man accused of torching toddler has bail set at $1M

‘He went through hell’: Relocated widower among the missing

California school stripped of title over tortilla incident

