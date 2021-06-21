CORONAVIRUS: Latest vaccination numbers | DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 6:49 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

June 21, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US hits encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots

AP PHOTOS: For Calif. COVID nurses, past and present collide

Youth home exec says ‘words cannot explain’ Alabama crash

Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage

Driver who rammed bicyclists in Arizona race has DUI history

EXPLAINER: Ranked choice voting gets big test in NYC

When it comes to heated divorce, pets aren’t people too

Chicago cop who owns house where 5 killed disciplined

Political donations lead Stonewall Inn to ban some beers

California weighs extending eviction protections past June

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DIU rethinking cyber endpoint protections through advanced deception tools

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up